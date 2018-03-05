Power restored at Nash Hill Equestrian Center 3 days after storm

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I don’t understand how we could not contact anybody and it just says that their offices will be open on Monday morning at 8 o’clock, that is unacceptable to me,” said Noah Miller, Stable Manager.

Nash Hill Equestrian Center Stable Manager Noah Miller is relieved power was restored this morning but says he’s not happy it took NYSEG more than 3 days to do it. Since the storm hit on Friday more than 40 horses have been cared for in the dark.

“I don’t understand why nobody here was spoken to on the phone or checked in on I mean this is a lot of lives in just one area that it could’ve affected a lot of things,” said Miller.

Miller says power went out around 3 o’clock Friday morning but he didn’t expect it to stay out all weekend.

“We kept contacting them we filled out the online form and called in and we would always get transferred to an automatic message where it would just tell us to report it,” said Miller.

The stable manager says they ran generators all weekend to take care of the horses and they were forced to clean the horses and clean their stables in the dark.

“The generator was a life saver really for keeping our water from freezing for the horses just to continue business here,” said Lori Menoff, Nash Hill Equestrian Center owner.

A NSYEG spokeswoman says Friday’s snowstorm was a large event, and the company follows a process for restoration. They start with substations and transmission lines, and then restore according to outage numbers, starting with the largest first. NYSEG works around the clock until every last customer is restored.

“I hope that in the future we can communicate better, we called maybe 4 or 5 times,” said Menoff.