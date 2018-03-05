UPDATE: Lockdown at Utica College has ended

UPDATE: The lockdown on capus at Utica College has been lifted.

Effective immediately, the lockdown on campus has been lifted. Residential students can return to their residence halls. Commuters, faculty and staff can collect their belongings. Law enforcement will remain on campus this evening and continue the investigation. — Utica College (@uticacollege) March 5, 2018

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Utica College is on lockdown after an unspecified threat on Monday morning.

The school alerted the community to the status via Twitter around 11:12 a.m.

The school described the threat as “real” and “credible” in an update around 11:50 a.m.

The school is asking people to remain where they are and lock their doors until further notice.

UPDATE: Armed police officers continue to evacuate campus buildings and escort individuals to safe locations. Please continue to shelter in place. There are no reports of any shots fired, injuries, or suspect in custody. — Utica College (@uticacollege) March 5, 2018

According to WUTR-TV in Utica, a pair of phone calls threatening to take some sort of action at the Gordon Science Center prompted the lockdown. As of Monday afternoon, there are no reports of any shots fired, injuries, or suspects in custody.

Those at the college are still being asked to shelter in place as armed police officers evacuate the campus and escort individuals to safe places.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.