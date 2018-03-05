UPDATE: Lockdown at Utica College has ended

WSYR Published: Updated:
WSYR

UPDATE: The lockdown on capus at Utica College has been lifted. 

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Utica College is on lockdown after an unspecified threat on Monday morning.

The school alerted the community to the status via Twitter around 11:12 a.m.

The school described the threat as “real” and “credible” in an update around 11:50 a.m.

The school is asking people to remain where they are and lock their doors until further notice.

According to WUTR-TV in Utica, a pair of phone calls threatening to take some sort of action at the Gordon Science Center prompted the lockdown. As of Monday afternoon, there are no reports of any shots fired, injuries, or suspects in custody.

Those at the college are still being asked to shelter in place as armed police officers evacuate the campus and escort individuals to safe places.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s