UPDATE: Lockdown at Utica College has ended

UPDATE: The lockdown on capus at Utica College has been lifted.
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Utica College is on lockdown after an unspecified threat on Monday morning.
The school alerted the community to the status via Twitter around 11:12 a.m.
The school described the threat as “real” and “credible” in an update around 11:50 a.m.
The school is asking people to remain where they are and lock their doors until further notice.
According to WUTR-TV in Utica, a pair of phone calls threatening to take some sort of action at the Gordon Science Center prompted the lockdown. As of Monday afternoon, there are no reports of any shots fired, injuries, or suspects in custody.
Those at the college are still being asked to shelter in place as armed police officers evacuate the campus and escort individuals to safe places.
