Reinhart, Johnson carry Sabres past Leafs 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres entered Monday with the fewest home wins in the NHL — nine. But their dominance over the rival Maple Leafs continued with their 19th win in 23 games as they topped Toronto 5-3 at Keybank Center.

The Sabres, who were looking to bounce back following a disastrous 4-1 road loss to Florida, jumped out from 2-0 less than four minutes into the game with goals from Sam Reinhart and Jason Pominville. Reinhart has been a new man since the New Year recording 25 points (11G, 14A) in his last 28 games.

All his goals, beside his empty-netter against Tampa Bay, have come within a few feet of the crease.

Updated goal chart on Sam Reinhart — red dot is his goal tonight Vs. #Leafs This is his game. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/5k9ppiPZRd — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) March 6, 2018

After Leo Komarov tied the game at two in the second period, Reinhart led the way on the Sabres’ third goal — circling the faceoff circle and throwing the puck on net. It would deflect off the skate of Zemgus Girgensons to give Buffalo a 3-2 advantage.

Ryan O’Reilly would add his 19th of the year, finding the back of the net after the Leafs failed to clear the zone, the puck bounced off a referee and to a hard charging O’Reilly.

The centerman has raised his game since Jack Eichel suffered a high ankle sprain back in mid-February. In the 11 games Eichel has missed, O’Reilly has scored three goals and added nine assists to help the Sabres to a 5-5-1 record.

Johan Larsson added the fifth goal of the game.

Chad Johnson continued his run of standout play in the net, turning away 38 of the 41 shots he faced. Johnson has now won three straight contests and is 6-3-0 since January.

The Sabres return to the ice Thursday when they host the Calgary Flames.