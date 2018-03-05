Rewards of up to $2,500 will be offered for information on opiate dealers in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo law enforcement agencies are looking to help curb the opioid epidemic in WNY by offering rewards for information leading to the arrest or indictment of opiate dealers.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Chairman of Crimestoppers Buffalo Kevin Hoffman announced awards of up to $2,500 for information in a Monday morning press conference.

DA Flynn contributed $20,000 in asset forfeiture money to Crime Stoppers Buffalo to launch the initiative. Crime Stoppers has committed an additional $25,000.

“In order to stop people from using these addictive opiates, we need to get the drugs and the people who sell them off of the street.,” Flynn said. “We hope that anyone with information on any drug dealer will be inclined to call.”

Those with information are asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line (716-867-6161) with information on opiate dealers.