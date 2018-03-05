Sen. Schumer announces effort to secure $35 million in new markets tax credits for “Explore and Me” Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sen. Charles Schumer stopped by Canalside Monday morning during his visit to Buffalo to announce the launch of an effort to secure $35 million in New Markets Tax Credits to help boost Canalside revitalization.

Schumer said the $35 million project will support new and existing jobs, increase tourism, and could have a $400 million economic impact on the entire region.

The U.S. senator laid out his plan to help push the forthcoming application for federal New Market Tax Credits (NMTC) to help the museum developers pay for the project while visiting the the soon-to-be Explore and More Children’s Museum at Canalside.

“Explore and More will welcome an estimated 250,000 visitors in the first year alone,” Schumer said. “This will be a huge shot in the arm for the Western New York economy, and a tremendous educational opportunity for Buffalo residents and tourists alike. I am going to fight tooth and nail for the much-needed federal investment for the latest major development, and the next major attraction, on Buffalo’s waterfront.”

According to Explore and More Children’s Museum developers, the $35 million project will be a four-story, 43,000 square foot building and will include exhibits about hydropower, the Erie Canal, sustainable food, and the history of Buffalo as the “City of Light.”

Current estimates show the museum could attract nearly 250,000 visitors in the first year and will have an estimated $400 million economic impact.

The museum is expected to be completed by early 2019.