Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino looking to set new record for “Largest Marriage Vow Renewal”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Calling all married couples!

The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino announced Monday that they are attempting to secure the Guinness World Records title for “Largest Marriage Vow Renewal”.

The event will take place Saturday, June 23 on Goat Island.

Married couples can apply to participate in the event here.

The current Guinness World Records title stands at 1,201 couples, set by Western Michigan University in Oct. 2016.

Seneca Niagara is seeking thousands of couples to register for the event in the “Honeymoon Capital of the World”.