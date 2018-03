DARIEN, N.Y.. (WIVB) – Thrash metal band Slayer will be coming to Darien Lake this summer for the second leg of their final world tour.

The second leg of the final tour was announced Monday.

Slayer will play the Darien Lake Amphitheater Friday, Aug. 3 with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, and Napalm Death.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will cost $29.50 to $99.50.

Tickets will be available online at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or Charge By Phone at 1-800-745-3000.