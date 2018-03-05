Start-up hopes to create a low cost blood test for brain aneurysms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local stock broker is teaming up with researchers and doctors to develop a low-cost blood test for detecting unruptured brain aneurysms.
The UB Center for Advanced Technology in Big Data and Health Sciences (UB CAT) provided seed funding for R&D, supplementing a $45,000 award from the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. UB’s Career Experience Program, which funds internships in the life sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors, has placed a UB student with Neurovascular Diagnostics for the spring semester.