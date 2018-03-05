Start-up hopes to create a low cost blood test for brain aneurysms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local stock broker is teaming up with researchers and doctors to develop a low-cost blood test for detecting unruptured brain aneurysms.

Neurovascular Diagnostics, based in the UB Biosciences Incubator in downtown Buffalo, is developing a low-cost blood test for detecting unruptured brain aneurysms.

Jeffrey Harvey’s wife Carol died about 15 years ago from ruptured aneurysms. He is the CFO of N eurovascular Diagnostics. He said, “ Anything I can do to try to prevent a person from going through what I went through, i’m all in. We are working on finding a bio-marker so that we can determine whether or not a person has a brain aneurysm.”

1 in 50 people are walking around with an unruptured brain aneurysm right now, with no symptoms. Harvey said, “Most people are walking around right now and they don’t even know they have one.”

If caught early, brain aneurysms are treatable, but if they’re not caught and they rupture, it can be deadly.

Harvey said, “The only way that you can be diagnosed, is you would have to have magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), an expensive and time-consuming procedure that involves imaging the brain.”

Harvey hopes finding a blood test could be cheaper and quicker. If successful, this test could save lives by helping doctors identify and prevent aneurysms.

Dr. Vincent Tutino, President and CEO of Neurovascular Diagnostics said, “We think there is some sort of interaction between the blood and the aneurysm and this changes the gene expression of these circulating immune cells.”

The company was founded on research by Tutino and Hui Beng at University at Buffalo

.

It’s based on differences in gene expression in the blood of people who have aneurysms.

The team wants to expand their studies and develop a from-home blood test that can detect these variations.

The UB Center for Advanced Technology in Big Data and Health Sciences (UB CAT) provided seed funding for R&D, supplementing a $45,000 award from the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. UB’s Career Experience Program, which funds internships in the life sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors, has placed a UB student with Neurovascular Diagnostics for the spring semester.