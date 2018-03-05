Super Bowl Champ heads home to Buffalo, visits with students at former high school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Steven Means walks the halls at the International Prep School in Buffalo. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end is taking in the sights, sounds and snacks at the Buffalo Public School formally known as Grover Cleveland High School.

“It has impacted my life in a tremendous way,” said Means.

The Super Bowl Champ once played for this high school; it’s where his football career really began taking off.

“Without Grover, I probably wouldn’t be here. I just wanted to come back to the place where it all started, the stomping grounds. This city has showed me so much love and to come back, it feels amazing.”

Means dreams of playing in the big game started at a very early age when he’d play pick up in parks and places around the city.

“I told my dad when I was six years old [that I was going to play in the Super Bowl]. It was plan A, B, and C.”

And so he stuck with and kept pushing; his mom wouldn’t let him suit up and take the field if he wasn’t keeping good grades. Means says that was his motivation to do well both on and off the turf.

And that’s why he is back at the school now. He makes annual visits but he’s trying to instill in the teens that hard work, in athletics and academics, pays off.

“I am really trying to stand here and bridge the gap between the known and unknown. The unknown is pivotal. If I couldn’t make it through the clearing house, I wouldn’t be here now.”