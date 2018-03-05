Town of Amherst to file lawsuit against major manufacturers, distributors of opioid pain medication

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Amherst is preparing to file a lawsuit in State Supreme Court against major manufacturers and distributors of opioid pain medication, following a “strain on the town’s resources” caused by an increasing number of overdoses and petty crime related to opioid use.

The lawsuit will also target “Key Opinion Leaders hired by those manufacturers and distributors to mislead the public at large into believing, against all medical science, that opioids prescribed under a doctor’s care cannot and do not lead to addiction”, a news advisory from the town said.

The town will file the lawsuit Tuesday.

“The impact to the Town includes increased costs to the municipality and its taxpayers, as well as a negatively-impacted quality of life for its residents and community,” the news advisory said.

More information will be outlined at Monday night’s Town of Amherst Board Meeting at 7 p.m. at the Amherst Municipal Building, 5583 Main Street, Williamsville.