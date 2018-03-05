Town of Tonawanda Police looking for missing 15-year-old

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Mariah A. Bass was last seen leaving her Town of Tonawanda home at 3 p.m. Feb. 28.

She is 5′ tall and weighs about 100 lbs. Mariah has brown eyes, currently has black hair, and sometimes wears black-framed glasses. Her nose and ears are pierced.

It’s unknown what she was wearing when she left.

Mariah is known to frequent the North Buffalo area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-879-6613 or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606. Refer to complaint #18-809325.

