WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The West Seneca Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing burglary investigation.

The female person of interest pictured is in the company of a male known to West Seneca Police. She may be traveling with him in a gray 2003 Honda Civic four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Seneca Police confidential tip line at 716-675-8423 and refer to case # 18- 802889.