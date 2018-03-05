West Virginia teachers will strike for eighth day after legislative impasse

The waiting frustrates parents, students and union leaders, who’ve marched and crowded the state capitol for legislative hearings.

Danette Fulton, a special education teacher from Harrison County, said she’s eager to return to the classroom.

“Last night, the Senate was given the opportunity to end this, but they have chosen to hold our students hostage,” she said. “Maybe we have been misunderstood because we are not only fighting for affordable insurance and a livable wage, we are fighting for the future of our students.”

“We’re playing with people’s emotions, their livelihoods and it directly affects our students,” said Christine Campbell of the American Federation of Teachers. “This is unprecedented. It’s confusing and I think (teachers are) disheartened by the process.”

Legislators have defended their actions.

“We took our time — this body was deliberate with it,” Sen. Charles Trump said Saturday night on the Senate floor. “The people of West Virginia expect us to do what is right. This is right.”

West Virginia public teachers earn an average salary of about $45,000 , making them among the lowest paid educators in the United States.

Gov. Jim Justice and the union leaders agreed earlier in the week that teachers and service personnel would receive a 5% pay raise.

However, that raise must be passed as a law, since West Virginia is not a collective bargaining state.

The bill quickly passed in the House Wednesday, but Senate lawmakers expressed concern about how the state will fund the raise.

Democrats say new revenue projections show the money is there and that a difference of one percent would amount to $13 million.

On Saturday, after hours of passionate argument and discussion by lawmakers, the state Senate passed a version of the bill that provides a 4% raise.