Women-only luxury retreat opening in Finland

Roth bought the island — somewhat ironically — after her boyfriend introduced her to the beauty of Finland’s landscape.

“I fell in love with this area of the Finnish archipelago and I fell in love with a Finnish man, so there’s definitely a love story there,” she says. “He introduced me to the archipelago and after I’d bought the island […] we started renovating it.”

Before anyone gets too excited, it’s worth knowing that it’s not possible to automatically book a place on a SuperShe retreat.

Roth picks the visitors herself. Those interested should be prepared for a vetting process via the organization’s website.

So what does Roth look for in a visitor?

“The number one, number one thing that’s important for me is that you have an amazing personality — like upbeat, cool personality — because you’re on [an] island,” Roth says. “That’s what’s going to make it fun and exciting for everyone.”