A decade later, Western New York veterans will get a cemetery close to home

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new national veterans cemetery in Western New York, nine years in the making is now closer to reality.

All the land has been pieced together for the region’s first resting place specifically for veterans.

For Jeff Gramlich who served in Afghanistan and in Iraq, The national cemetery in Pembroke is a graveyard he’s been waiting almost a decade for.

Along with almost 96 thousand Veterans across Western New York.

Gramlich said, “It’s good that they finally have a decision, and that they’re finally working on this plot of land, so Western New York Veterans ultimately have the option to be laid to rest.”

It’s something he calls a victory. “It’s a great thing for families and veterans towards the end of their life.”

Until now, the nearest option has been Bath National Cemetery, more than 100 miles from the Buffalo area.

Now construction could begin as soon as this year. Gramlich says this could help families who lose someone on active duty.

He said, “Now the family has the option to now be buried in a local cemetery, instead of having to deal with various options that were far away.”

Senator Charles Schumer says about $36 million dollars in funding for the project was provided in the 2017 federal budget.

He said, “It took a long time to happen. I got behind it after the Veteran’s groups brought it to my attention.”

But it was a process to get here. The Department of Veterans Affairs spent four years picking a site for the cemetery.

Then it took another four years to put the three parcels of land together into the site the VA wanted.

There was a line running through the middle of two of parcels of land, and they both needed to be moved.

Now Schumer wants to start breaking ground, soon.

He said, “So now I am urging the VA they have the money, buy it now, everything is ready to go, buy it and start building it right away.”

Construction is expected to begin this Fall.