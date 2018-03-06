Black Balloon Day remembers loved ones lost to the opioid epidemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Family and friends remembered their loved ones lost to the opioid epidemic Tuesday evening at a Black Balloon Day tribute.

The annual event spreads awareness about how many are dying from opioid addiction. There were 301 balloons tied outside of old county hall, one for each person who died in Erie County in 2016.

Organizers told News 4 it’s a healing event for families. They also want to reach out a hand to those currently struggling with addiction.

“I think a lot times people died from shame,” said Debra Smith, the chair of Family and Consumer Support and Advocacy for the Erie County Opioid Epidemic Task Force. “We’re saying it’s not necessary to die from shame, there is help out there. This is an addiction, it’s biologically driven, and it’s a biological disease, the same as any disease would be.”

Everyone was encouraged to take a balloon home to tie to their porch to share the message.

Organizers also remind people, especially the elderly, to lock up any medications so they can’t be taken from a medicine cabinet by someone struggling with addiction.