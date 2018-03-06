Buffalo man sentenced to 65 years for murder, attempted murder

Related Coverage Buffalo man found guilty in death of innocent bystander

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man will spend at least 65 years in prison for murder and attempted murder.

Leron Bailey, 36, was sentenced Tuesday morning to 65 years to life for second-degree murder, second degree attempted murder, and two counts of second degree possession of a weapon.

He was found guilty of the charges by jury in Jan. 2018.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, in June 2013, Bailey fired multiple shots into a vehicle parked at the corner of Stevens Avenue and East Ferry Street in Buffalo, striking the man in the driver’s seat in the chest and a woman in the backseat in the heart.

The woman, 20-year-old Diamond Toler of Buffalo, was killed. The man, the intended target of the shooting, received medical treatment and recovered.