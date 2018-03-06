Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra gets community support for Poland Tour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) announced Monday that it has exceeded its ’30K in 30 Days’ fundraising goal to help send the orchestra on its first international tour in 30 years.

BPO Music Director JoAnn Falletta, as a guest on News 4 at 5:30, gave full credit to the Western New York community for its support of the musicians and this ground-breaking tour. This month, the BPO will become the first American orchestra to perform at the Beethoven Easter Festival in Warsaw.

BPO Board member Cindy Abbott Letro and her husband Francis Letro had challenged the BPO to raise $30,000 in 30 days, saying they would match the $30,000 total. Monday, the orchestra announced it had raised $70,000 which, combined with the Letros’ pledge, would provide a total of $100,000 for the trip.

In addition, 87 of the 100 musicians and staff members traveling to Poland have been sponsored under a BPO campaign called “Send a Musician to Poland.” Even individual instruments and their shipping containers are being sponsored to help pay for moving this large organization overseas.

“It’s so heartwarming,” says Falletta. “I want to say thank you to Buffalo on behalf of all our musicians because this wouldn’t be happening without you.”

Falletta will become the first woman to lead a full orchestra at the Festival. Asked about her role as a female musical pioneer in Poland, she says she is happy to be making this trip with her musicians from Buffalo.

The BPO will present a preview of its tour concert this weekend at Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets are available at the box office and BPO.org for the “Gershwin Meets Bernstein” concert featuring Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story.” This year marks the 100th anniversary of Bernstein’s birth.