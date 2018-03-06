Chaos erupts at rally in support of Airbnb at state Capitol building

(WIVB) – A rally in support of Airbnb in the state Capitol descended into chaos Tuesday after hotel workers clashed with supporters of the online lodging rental service.

Actor Danny Glover was speaking in support of a bill that would allow and regulate short-term rentals in New York City, but the hotel workers, who were planted among the Airbnb supporters behind him, began shouting at him.

Turns out it is believed there were hotel worker plants in the rally. They say Danny Glover and others should not support Airbnb because it hurts hotel workers and others in the working class @WTEN #DannyGlover left because he was unable to say anything — Morgan Mckay (@Morganfmckay) March 6, 2018

Supporters of Airbnb and hotel workers began screaming at each other. The Lethal Weapon actor was unable to make his remarks.

Actor Danny Glover came to the Capitol to rally with groups for Airbnb but group turns on him and is not letting him talk @WTEN they say he does not support Airbnb pic.twitter.com/OIv0ioxEOY — Morgan Mckay (@Morganfmckay) March 6, 2018