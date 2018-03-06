Chaos erupts at rally in support of Airbnb at state Capitol building

Published:

(WIVB) – A rally in support of Airbnb in the state Capitol descended into chaos Tuesday after hotel workers clashed with supporters of the online lodging rental service.

Actor Danny Glover was speaking in support of a bill that would allow and regulate short-term rentals in New York City, but the hotel workers, who were planted among the Airbnb supporters behind him, began shouting at him.

Supporters of Airbnb and hotel workers began screaming at each other. The Lethal Weapon actor was unable to make his remarks.

