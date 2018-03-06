Cheektowaga man sentenced to 6 years in prison for fatal hit and run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “The fact that he’s gone from my life it’s the biggest hole in my heart ever,” said Kashmir DeLisle, Damian’s girlfriend.

Damian Garra, 18, of Cheektowaga was getting ready to go to college and planned on proposing to his girlfriend before his life was tragically cut short.

“I really don’t want to be here. Living without the love of my life is very tragic and it just hurts,” said DeLisle.

Garra was killed when he was struck in a hit and run on August 11th of 2017.

“He has two younger brothers that fight everyday just to go on including myself. There’s days I don’t want to get out of bed, I don’t want to be here anymore,” said Tammy Garra, Damian’s mother.

The man behind the wheel, 37 year old Paul Hintermeier was sentenced to 6 years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Though the District Attorney is satisfied with the court’s decision, he believes penalties for hit and runs should be stricter.

“For what he did here, taking the loss of the life of an 18 year old. I think these statutes should be in double digits,” said John Flynn, Erie County District Attorney.

According to the District Attorney’s office Hintermeier was driving with a BAC level of .16. which is twice the legal limit when he ran a stop sign on Shanley street and struck Garra, who was riding his bike. They both lived on that street.

“Maybe just maybe if he would’ve stopped and got out of the car and checked on him and called then, maybe Damian would still be here,” said DeLisle.

Hintermeier also addressed the courtroom and apologized for the incident. He said if he could trade places with Damian he would.