Crime Stoppers receives nearly 70 tips about opioid dealers in first 24 hours after announcing reward money for tips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One day after the Erie County DA and Buffalo Crime Stoppers announced rewards of up to $2,500 for information about opioid dealers, the Crime Stoppers line has received almost 70 tips.

Erie County DA John Flynn and Kevin Hoffman, chairman of Buffalo Crime Stoppers, announced the new initiative in a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

The DA’s office contributed $20,000 in asset forfeiture money to Crime Stoppers Buffalo to launch the initiative. Crime Stoppers has committed an additional $25,000.

Anyone with a tip about an opioid dealer can contact Crime Stoppers at 867-6161.