Donations to YMCA helping thousands of local residents obtain memberships

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, the YMCA of Western New York helps out thousands of people, assisting them in obtaining memberships to the center, for free.

It’s all part of the Y’s campaign, where they are raising millions of dollars to provide assistance to local people who can’t afford to join the center and pay some of the fees.

“We want to be able to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in Y programs,” said Anne Reif, the vice president of association advancement. “It’s all about forming communities.”

Now, the Y is reaching out to the community, hoping they’ll be able to help out their neighbors and donate to the this campaign. A large portion of the funding goes toward covering child care costs for local children. In 2017, the organization provided around 3000 people with memberships, all covered through money through the campaign. And Reif says they’re already seeing an increase in the need for this year.

“That money stays right here in the community.”

Learn more and donate to the YMCA’s annual campaign, helping families have access to fitness and programming | Click Here