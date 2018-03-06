Donations to YMCA helping thousands of local residents obtain memberships

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, the YMCA of Western New York helps out thousands of people, assisting them in obtaining memberships to the center, for free.

It’s all part of the Y’s campaign, where they are raising millions of dollars to provide assistance to local people who can’t afford to join the center and pay some of the fees.

“We want to be able to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in Y programs,” said Anne Reif, the vice president of association advancement. “It’s all about forming communities.”

Now, the Y is reaching out to the community, hoping they’ll be able to help out their neighbors and donate to the this campaign. A large portion of the funding goes toward covering child care costs for local children. In 2017, the organization provided around 3000 people with memberships, all covered through money through the campaign. And Reif says they’re already seeing an increase in the need for this year.

“That money stays right here in the community.”

 

Learn more and donate to the YMCA’s annual campaign, helping families have access to fitness and programming | Click Here

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s