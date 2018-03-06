Driver in deadly Cheektowaga hit and run crash that killed 18-year-old sentenced to six years

CHEEKTOWAGA, N,Y, (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a Cheektowaga teen in August.

Paul Hintermeier, 37, of Cheektowaga, was sentenced for vehicular manslaughter.

He will serve a concurrent sentence of one to four years for leaving the scene of an accident.

Damian Garra, 18, of Cheektowaga, was killed in August on Shanley Street near Richard Drive in the Town of Cheektowaga after being struck while riding his bicycle.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Hintermeier has a BAC of .16 percent at the time of the crash.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in January.