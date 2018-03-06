Former Brockport kindergarten teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Brockport kindergarten teacher has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

Roland Yockel II, 31, of Hilton, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Homeland Security Investigation special agents in Phoenix became involved in an ongoing child pornography investigation, along with investigators from New Zealand.

The investigation identified individuals who utilized the Internet-based app “Chatstep.com” to receive and distribute child porn.

A New Zealand investigator acting undercover observed multiple individuals accessing Chatstep chat rooms on May 22 and July 24, including an individual with the username “Ryancba”. The individual also posted links to image files depicting suspected child pornography.

The IP address traced back to the defendant, Roland Yockel, a kindergarten teacher in the Brockport Central School District. The sexually explicit images included pre-pubescent children.

A search warrant was executed at the North Avenue residence where Yockel resided in the basement with his parents and siblings in November.

Agents recovered DVD’s containing numerous videos and images of child pornography. A forensic examination of the digital media recovered approximately 5,500 images and 247 videos containing child pornography.

Yockel faces five to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June. He also faces a $250,000 fine.

