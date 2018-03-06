Jaylen Adams named Atlantic 10 co-player of the year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of the Atlantic 10 tournament, St. Bonaventure senior Jaylen Adams was named co-player of the year in the conference. It is the third time a St. Bonaventure player has received the award. Most recently Andrew Nicholson was named player of the year in 2012.

Adams shared the honor with Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge.

Adams, was also included on the first-team list for the third time in his career making him the first player to do that in St. Bonaventure history.

Back court mate Matt Mobley was also named to the first-team while LaDarien Griffin was named most improved.

The Bonnies are getting set for the Atlantic 10 tournament in Washington, D.C. They play their first game at 6:00 p.m. Friday.