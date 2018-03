(WIVB) – Lloyd’s Taco Truck has been named 2018 Food Truck Taco of the year by Mobile Cuisine!

Lloyd’s also claimed the 2014 title from the website, which covers “gourmet food trucks, pop-up restaurants and street food”.

A total of 53,000 votes were cast in this year’s contest.

The other top five food truck tacos for 2018 are as follows:

2. Tacoholics – Brick, NJ

3. Aztec Dave’s – Chicago, IL

4. Señors Food Truck – Skandia, MI

5. Dia de los Tacos – Marquette, MI