Local residents fundraising and pushing for another dog park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents from the eastern suburbs like Cheektowaga, Depew, and Lancaster are pushing for a dog park in their part of the county.

“Dogs are definitely part of the family,” said Mary C. St. Mary, the Vice President of Lancaster Unleashed, a community non-profit organization pushing for the dog park. “We’re hoping for something that’s a little more convenient to exercise our dogs closer to home.”

Pup parents, like St. Mary, say they have to travel around 20 to 25 minutes each way to go to a park where the dogs can play off of the leash. The group was created in the fall of 2016. They have their sights set to develop the dog park on a plot of land in Como Lake Park.

“We need quite a bit of fencing, a water source, gates so it’s not cheap to start a park by scratch.”

They’ve been holding fundraisers and have a strong community following and support.

