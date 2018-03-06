Local residents fundraising and pushing for another dog park

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents from the eastern suburbs like Cheektowaga, Depew, and Lancaster are pushing for a dog park in their part of the county.

“Dogs are definitely part of the family,” said Mary C. St. Mary, the Vice President of Lancaster Unleashed, a community non-profit organization pushing for the dog park. “We’re hoping for something that’s a little more convenient to exercise our dogs closer to home.”

Pup parents, like St. Mary, say they have to travel around 20 to 25 minutes each way to go to a park where the dogs can play off of the leash. The group was created in the fall of 2016. They have their sights set to develop the dog park on a plot of land in Como Lake Park.

“We need quite a bit of fencing, a water source, gates so it’s not cheap to start a park by scratch.”

They’ve been holding fundraisers and have a strong community following and support.

Click here to learn more about the plans for the park and check in on fundraisers.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s