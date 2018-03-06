Officials and homeowners worried about rising water levels on Lake Ontario

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some people who live near the Lake Ontario shoreline are afraid the severe flooding and erosion they saw last year are just a preview of what’s to come.

Water levels on the lake are on the rise. Niagara County officials say the water levels are two inches higher this year than the levels were at this time last year.

“My concern is you know, the flooding again. It could potentially become devastating now,” said Director of Emergency Services, Jonathan Schultz.

Schultz says the county is already planning and preparing for potential flooding.

People living along the shoreline in Olcott say they’re still recovering from the damage left behind after last year’s major flooding.

“This was a flood we’ve never seen before. The sound of rocks being dumped is what we hear every morning here,” said Olcott resident, Tony Mckenna.

“We got significant erosion of our bank and we had to eventually repair that with stone so that we wouldn’t get further erosion. The more significant damage was to our break wall which we haven’t been able to fix yet, that will probably cost us $20,000,” said John Rosenberg, Olcott resident.

Authorities say Niagara County had more than $6 million in damages last year.

Schultz says the International Joint Commission (IJC) claims they are releasing more water out of Lake Ontario, but last year Schultz says the board released the water too late.

“They say they have been, if they’ve been releasing more water the question is why is it still going up? I’m nervous,” said Schultz.

“It could be worse than last year. There’s nothing you can do, you can repair the damage, but nothing to prevent it,” said Rosenberg.

News 4 reached out to the IJC, but we were unable to reach them.