BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Before the Bulls hit the road for Cleveland, some more accolades rolled into for the UB program.

Junior Nick Perkins was named the MAC’s 6th man of the year. This is the second year in-a-row Perkins has won the award.

Perkins averaged 16.7 points per game and 6.2 rebounds.

Now, the top-seeded Bulls turn their attention to the postseason where they will face Central Michigan in the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament. Tip off is set for noon on Thursday in Cleveland.