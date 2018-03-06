Police: NJ man angry over power outage threatened utility

VERNON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man whose home has been without power since last week’s nor’easter threatened to kidnap a utility company employee and blow up a substation.

Vernon police said 63-year-old Robert Winter was charged with making terroristic threats.

Authorities say Winter called Jersey Central Power & Light on Monday and quickly became agitated while speaking with a utility staffer. They say he threatened to kidnap an employee and then indicated that he knew how to make bombs and would blow up a substation so no one could have power.

A JCP&L security investigator soon contacted police and provided them with a recorded copy of the phone call.

Winter was arrested a short time later at his home. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.