“Rent a Chick” practice at Amherst pet store causing controversy

(WIVB) – An Amherst pet shop is causing controversy with one of its Easter traditions.

Steve’s Wonderful World of Pets is offering a “Rent-a-Chick” special, allowing customers to take home chicks until Easter, when they will be given to farmers. Although an ad for the rentals shows chicks that appear to be dyed unnatural colors, News 4 visited the shop today and the chicks are not dyed.

News 4 has received many concerned messages regarding the practice.

Gina Browning with the SPCA Serving Erie County said that this is not the SPCA’s first year in dealing with the “leasing” of baby chicks from the pet store, but because customers are “renting” rather than purchasing the chicks, there is currently no legal recourse against the practice under state law.

“The reason the matter isn’t already settled once and for all is because, despite what the SPCA unequivocally believes is ethically and morally wrong, we must abide by a vague, unclear law that only specifies the sale, offer for sale, bartering, or giving away of live chicks as opposed to the “renting” or “leasing” loophole,” Browning said.

State law regarding the sale of baby chicks reads as follows:

§ 354. Sale of baby chicks and baby rabbits

1. No person shall sell, offer for sale, barter or give away living baby chicks, ducklings or other fowl or baby rabbits unless such person provides proper brooder facilities where appropriate for the care of such baby chicks, ducklings or other fowl or baby rabbits during the time they are in the possession of such person. For the purposes of this section, a baby rabbit shall be a rabbit of less than two months of age.

2. No person shall sell, offer for sale, barter or display living baby chicks, ducklings or other fowl or baby rabbits which have been dyed, colored or otherwise treated so as to impart to them an artificial color.

2-a. No provision of subdivision two shall be interpreted or applied to prevent or restrict teachers and qualified instructors of youth under the guidance and supervision of the New York state cooperative extension service from using eggs for non-profit educational purposes or from observing fowl hatched from such eggs for non-profit educational purposes.

3. No person shall sell, offer for sale, barter or give away living baby chicks, ducklings or other fowl or baby rabbits under two months of age in any quantity less than six.

4. A violation of the provisions of this section is a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year, or by a fine of not more than five hundred dollars, or by both.



In a statement, Browning said the SPCA is appealing to those who “rent” the chicks.

“Just because there is at the moment no legal stance to stop a practice doesn’t mean the practice is right,” Browning said. “There are other ways to teach children about animals without risking the lives of the animals, and without planting a seed that these live animals are playthings that are discardable with no need to be properly housed, even temporarily.”