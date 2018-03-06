Resurgence expanding to Old First Ward

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Resurgence Brewing Co., the Niagara Street-based brewery and taproom, is expected to begin major construction at a property off Chicago Street as soon as this month, according to local president and founder Jeff Ware.

Ware appeared as a guest on News4 at 6:30 Tuesday to discuss plans for the more than $7 million project that will turn the old Cooperage building at 55 Chicago St., into an expanded brewery, taproom, beer garden and banquet room.

Ware said the original Niagara Street location will maintain all of its amenities, but the brewery will be used for researching and developing new brews; the best ones will be moved to the larger production location on Chicago Street.

Ware said they hope to begin operations at the Chicago Street location at the end of the summer.

Click the link above to watch the full interview.

 

