Texas church shooting: Pair arrested after claiming attack was staged

CBS NEWS Published:
Devin Kelley. (TX DPS Drivers License Photo)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two-dozen worshipers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged. The pastor of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, told the San Antonio Express-News that the pair appeared Monday and claimed the shooting was fabricated by the U.S. government.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter died in the Nov. 5 shooting, says they claimed his daughter never existed and demanded to see her birth certificate.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday declined to confirm the encounter or identify the people arrested.

Authorities say the church attacker — 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelly — died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two residents when he was leaving the church. Officials said the shooter called his father before killing himself and told him he had been shot and didn’t think he was going to make it.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described the incident as the worst mass shooting in his state’s history.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s