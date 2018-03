BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Used is coming to Town Ballroom this spring.

The show will be held Friday, May 11. Special guests are Red Sun Rising and The Fever.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and are $29.50 advance/$33 day of show.

Tickets can be purchased at TICKETFLY.COM, charge by phone at 716-893-2900, or at After Dark’s office located at 630 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo.