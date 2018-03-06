Trump admin to allow elephant trophy imports on ‘case-by-case’ basis

In January, he suggested the decision might be permanent: “I turned that order around,” he told British television personality Piers Morgan.

dated March 1 cites a recent appeals court ruling and withdraws a series of Endangered Species Act findings that apply to some African elephants, lions and bontebok, a type of antelope.

“The service intends to grant or deny permits to import a sport-hunted trophy on a case-by-case basis pursuant to its authorities under the” Endangered Species Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, the memo says.

The memo says that when reviewing applications for trophy imports, the agency will consider “the status of and management program for the species or population to ensure that the program is promoting the conservation of the species.”

Supporters of big game hunting say the practice provides funding for conservation efforts and local economies. Opponents dispute that and say corruption in African governments means conservation funds may not be spent on conservation.