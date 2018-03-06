VIDEO: Q&A with Thomas Maxian, regional director of AMR, on opiate epidemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the first drop in opioid overdose deaths in more than four years last week.

The drop is at least partly due to the life-saving drug Narcan, which reverses overdoses and is now available to anyone over the counter.

Ambulance companies are among the biggest users of Narcan, as they work in the front lines of the region’s opiate epidemic.

Thomas Maxian, the regional director of AMR joined News 4 on Monday to give perspective to the numbers.

