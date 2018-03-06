Woman restrained after trying to open airplane cabin door during flight

CBS NEWS Published:
CBS NEWS

WASHINGTON — Passengers onboard United Express Flight 5449 restrained a Boise, Idaho, woman who was ranting about being God. Video posted online purportedly shows a passenger working to tie up the woman’s feet as another man holds her down in the aisle.

“I am God, I am God, I am God,” she was heard screaming in the video.

Moments earlier she’d tried to open the aircraft cabin door while the plane was in flight which was traveling from San Francisco to Boise earlier Monday.

The plane landed safely and Boise police were waiting at the gate. The woman was taken for medical evaluation.

The United Express Embraer 175 was operated by SkyWest Airlines and had 73 passengers on board.

Experts say it would be impossible to open a door in the pressurized cabin of a plane in the air, but that wouldn’t make it less terrifying for the people on board.

A spokesperson for the Boise police says officers will forward the police report to the local prosecutor to decide if charges should be filed. The FBI may also review the case.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s