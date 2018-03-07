1 student dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Huffman High School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – 6 PM UPDATE – At a press conference with Birmingham Police, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, officials confirmed a 17-year-old girl was killed in the shooting today.

Herring said Huffman High School will be open tomorrow, and counselors and police will be on campus.

4:50 PM – UPDATE – Officials confirm to CBS 42 one student has died from their injuries after a shooting at Huffman High School in Birmingham.

Birmingham City Schools have released a statement:

Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

Birmingham Police, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, and Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring are holding a press conference about the shooting.

—ORIGINAL —

Two Huffman High School students are in critical condition after a shooting at the school Wednesday, Birmingham Fire confirms to CBS 42.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Shelton told CBS 42 News that two students had been shot in the school, and at this time they believe the shooting was accidental.

However, Capt. Watson with Birmingham Fire has stated that a third person, an adult, was evaluated at the scene and let go without injuries.

Both students have life-threatening injuries and have been transported to the hospital.