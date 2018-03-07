Arrest made in Maryland killing of Nardin graduate

Ashley Dickinson, a 2001 Nardin graduate, and a male companion were shot and killed on February 15th.

By Published:

BURTONSVILLE, MD. (WIVB) – Police have made an arrest in the Maryland murder of a Nardin Academy graduate.

On February 15th, Ashley Dickinson, 34, and Joshua Frazier, 29, were shot and killed in a vehicle that was found in a parking lot in Burtonsville, MD.

Dickinson graduated from Nardin in 2001. Her father said she moved away from Western New York shortly afterward. According to police, she had been living in Alexandria, VA.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Police Department arrested Gregory Terrell Jones, and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

Gregory Terrell Jones 

According to investigators, Frazier had traveled to Burtonsville to collect money from Jones for a previous drug deal.

A second person police say was involved in the double homicide, Tyshon Jones, died in a police-involved shooting at a nightclub in Berkeley County, West Virginia on February 17th, two days after the double homicide. Officers recovered a .45 caliber handgun allegedly possessed by Tyshon Jones at the scene of the nightclub shooting, as well as 9mm a shell casing. They say Gregory Jones was using a 9mm handgun at the nightclub.

Forensic analysis showed ammunition used at the nightclub and ammunition used at the Burtonsville scene were fired from the same gun, police say.

Gregory Jones was arrested Monday in Gaithersburg, MD. He is being held without bond.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s