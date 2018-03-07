Arrest made in Maryland killing of Nardin graduate

Related Coverage Nardin Academy graduate killed in suburban Maryland

BURTONSVILLE, MD. (WIVB) – Police have made an arrest in the Maryland murder of a Nardin Academy graduate.

On February 15th, Ashley Dickinson, 34, and Joshua Frazier, 29, were shot and killed in a vehicle that was found in a parking lot in Burtonsville, MD.

Dickinson graduated from Nardin in 2001. Her father said she moved away from Western New York shortly afterward. According to police, she had been living in Alexandria, VA.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Police Department arrested Gregory Terrell Jones, and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to investigators, Frazier had traveled to Burtonsville to collect money from Jones for a previous drug deal.

A second person police say was involved in the double homicide, Tyshon Jones, died in a police-involved shooting at a nightclub in Berkeley County, West Virginia on February 17th, two days after the double homicide. Officers recovered a .45 caliber handgun allegedly possessed by Tyshon Jones at the scene of the nightclub shooting, as well as 9mm a shell casing. They say Gregory Jones was using a 9mm handgun at the nightclub.

Forensic analysis showed ammunition used at the nightclub and ammunition used at the Burtonsville scene were fired from the same gun, police say.

Gregory Jones was arrested Monday in Gaithersburg, MD. He is being held without bond.