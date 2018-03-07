Art comes to life for little girl in awe of Michelle Obama portrait

(CBS NEWS) – Parker Curry, a two-year-old visitor to the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, became an internet sensation last week after a photo of her staring up at the former first lady’s portrait stole the hearts of thousands. Parker’s mother told CBS News’ Chip Reid she takes her daughter to a lot of museums, but she had never seen her as transfixed as she was when she stood in front of the former first lady’s portrait.

She eventually caught Michelle Obama’s attention who invited her fan over for a visit. An impromptu dance party to Parker’s favorite song ensued. The former first lady shared the moment on social media, writing, “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today…keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

“She told Parker that she was beautiful, that she was smart and that she was just so happy to meet her,” said Parker’s mother, Jessica Curry.

At last month’s unveiling, Mrs. Obama said she hopes her portrait will inspire young women of color.

“Who, in years ahead, will come to this place and they will look up and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution,” Mrs. Obama said in her speech.

Curry said she cannot wait to show Parker the pictures one day.

“Right now she can’t grasp it, but wait until she’s like 10 or even 15 and she can totally look back and say, ‘wow I hung out with Michelle Obama,'” she said.

Asked if she’d rather be first lady or president, without missing a beat, Parker said, “President.”

It has been a whirlwind ride for Parker and her family since that first photo went viral and then their Tuesday meeting with Mrs. Obama, but Parker’s mother says while she is overwhelmed, two-year-old Parker is “quite unbothered” by all the fuss.