“Bills Streaker” rescues cat from tall tree in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The “Bills Streaker” can add another nickname to his resume- “Cat Hero”.

Tristan Lambright, who made headlines last year after rushing onto the field at New Era Field during a Bills-Saints game, rescued a cat that had been stuck in a very tall tree in Lackawanna on Tuesday.

“I noticed a post on my Facebook feed, these people had a cat stuck up in a tree for over a week and no one has helped them,” Lambright told SweetBuffalo716.com. “The fire department and the city didn’t help, and I think tree service people were asking for $100 to $400 to get the cat down.”

Lambright also told the site he has been apprenticing to be an arborist.

The cat, Alice, belongs to the girlfriend of Tammy Hanna’s son.

“He was our angel today as Alice had been in the tree for nine days and probably couldn’t have survived much longer,” Hanna told SweetBuffalo716.com. “Much love to Tristan for representing the City of Good Neighbors.”