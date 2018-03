BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure is getting set for the A-10 tournament which takes place this year in our Nation’s Capital.

The Bonnies are one of the hottest teams heading into the postseason riding a 12 game winning streak, and securing the second seed in the field.

Despite national attention and experts picking the Bonnies to secure an NCAA bid, the players are blocking out the noise.