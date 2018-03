Related Coverage Buffalo man admits to raping child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping a child under the age of 13.

Robert Proctor, 29, of Buffalo, will also face ten years of post-release supervision.

In Oct. 2017 while at a residence in Buffalo, Proctor engaged in intercourse with the child..

The child immediately reported it. Proctor’s desk was found on her body.

Proctor pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in February.

He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.