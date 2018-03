BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo has been named the fourth best city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in by WalletHub.com.

The Queen City ranks at #4 out of 200 cities in the 2018 list. The only cities ahead of Buffalo? Chicago (#1), Boston (#2) and Philadelphia (#3).

The list factored in 17 metrics, including Irish pubs and restaurants per capital, lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day, and weather forecast.