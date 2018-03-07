Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office investigating suicide at Cattaraugus County Jail

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Cattaraugus County Jail.

Jessica Schoup, 27, was found dead at the jail on Monday morning.

The Department of Corrections is also involved in the investigation.

Schoup had been indicted for third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material and acting in a manner injurious to a child along with two other suspects earlier this month.