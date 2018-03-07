Colvin Cleaners launches 13th annual Gowns for Prom campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Locals can help high school students have a prom they will never forget.

Colvin Cleaners launched its 13th annual Gowns for Prom campaign on Tuesday morning.

They are collecting new and gently used gowns and accessories that will be available for students across western New York in time for prom season.

Paul Billoni says “As much work as is involved, we don’t look at it that way. It’s just what we have to do each day, and it doesn’t overwhelm us because we have such a tremendous crew working at the Cleaners that just buys into the whole program.”

The students will be able to pick out and take home a gown from Shea’s from April 9-11.