Documentary teaches parents about safe digital habits for kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new documentary is opening up the conversation about student safety in the digital world.

Wednesday, Amherst Central School District hosted a viewing of “Screenagers.”

Students and parents both got a lesson on how technology can affect their lives.

Physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston says the average kid spends six and a half hours a day looking at screens. Ruston takes a deep look at how video games, cellphones and social media can affect the brain.

The documentary also reveals how tech time impacts kid’s development.

Organizers say they hope the film helps parents learn how to talk about technology use and setting limits.

Last week the school district hosted a “parent information night” that exposed parents to the everyday dangers their child could run into.

To learn more about the film, click here.

