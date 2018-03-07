Fellow Cheektowaga councilmember calls for Jim Rogowski’s resignation following arrest

News 4 Staff Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of Cheektowaga town councilman Jim Rogowski’s fellow councilmembers is calling for his resignation following his arrest on first degree criminal contempt and second degree menacing charges last month.

In a statement, Cheektowaga Councilmember Brian Nowak said in a statement Wednesday that Rogowski’s “credible, yet alleged, violation of an Order of Protection is more than a family matter – it’s a very serious matter that involves the courts and criminal charges. It’s a matter of public concern.”

“With faith in elected officials near an all-time low, the Town of Cheektowaga does not need this continuing distraction,” Nowak said. “[Rogowski] swore to uphold the laws of the State of New York, and in this particular case, there was a blatant and egregious violation of those laws.”

Nowak added in is statement that “we all deserve the opportunity for redemption and second chances”. He wished Rogowski and his family the best in the statement.

 

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s