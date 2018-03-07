Fellow Cheektowaga councilmember calls for Jim Rogowski’s resignation following arrest

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of Cheektowaga town councilman Jim Rogowski’s fellow councilmembers is calling for his resignation following his arrest on first degree criminal contempt and second degree menacing charges last month.

In a statement, Cheektowaga Councilmember Brian Nowak said in a statement Wednesday that Rogowski’s “credible, yet alleged, violation of an Order of Protection is more than a family matter – it’s a very serious matter that involves the courts and criminal charges. It’s a matter of public concern.”

“With faith in elected officials near an all-time low, the Town of Cheektowaga does not need this continuing distraction,” Nowak said. “[Rogowski] swore to uphold the laws of the State of New York, and in this particular case, there was a blatant and egregious violation of those laws.”

Nowak added in is statement that “we all deserve the opportunity for redemption and second chances”. He wished Rogowski and his family the best in the statement.