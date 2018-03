ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire heavily damaged a house in Orchard Park Tuesday night.

About 30 firefighters were called to the fire at Ferndale Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found smoke pouring out of the building.

Three people in the house made it out safely, as well as a dog.

No one was hurt.

The Orchard Park Fire chief said the home sustained about $200,000 worth of damage and possibly more.

The cause is under investigation.