Friends of St. Ann turn to their faith as they ponder the future of their closed church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Months after the Vatican upheld Bishop Richard Malone’s decision to close the St. Ann Church and Shrine on Buffalo’s East Side, some former parishioners say they are not giving up on their prayers for life in that building again.

“We don’t give up. We’re not troublemakers, we’re just asking for help. Today we’re asking St. Ann who was the grandmother of Jesus Christ,” said Ron Bates, a member of the non-profit group Friends of St. Ann.

The Friends of St. Ann met at Sts. Columba-Brigid Wednesday morning to pray together and to try to get a handle on what’s next for their shuttered church.

The St. Ann and Sts. Columba-Brigid parishes merged about a decade ago, and in 2012, the last masses were held at St. Ann after the building was found to be structurally unsound.

The Friends of St. Ann formed to fight back, and brought their fight to keep the church open all the way to the Catholic Church’s highest court.

Last fall, the Apostolic Signatura, the Vatican’s highest judicial court, ruled that Bishop Malone was within his rights to issue a decree closing St. Ann.

Now, the Diocese is working on plans to move the most significant elements of the St. Ann shrine to a different location, while it seeks a buyer for the St. Ann property.

Members of the Friends of St. Ann say they still want to see the church fixed up and put back into use, and they’ve been raising money to do what they can.

“I hope that number one, on the secular side, the building is saved, and number two, on the religious side, there are services, marriages, mass, whatever it takes to do what we normally do as Roman Catholics,” Bates told News 4.

Wednesday morning, the St. Ann/Sts. Columba-Brigid pastor attended what a Diocese spokesperson called a “normal follow-up meeting pertaining to St. Ann’s” while members of the Friends of St. Ann group met at Sts. Columba-Brigid for a prayer session and discussion.

Bates said he hopes the pastor comes back from the meeting “with a direction that we can somehow accept. He is our boss and if he says this is what we’re going to do, then by golly that’s what we will do.”

“In the meantime, we’re praying all the time,” he said.

When the Vatican court handed down its decision in the fall, the Diocese said in a written statement that the Bishop’s decision to close the church was final.

The Diocese says anyone who buys the building will have to show that they can get the financing to make all the repairs to the property.

Members of the Friends of St. Ann say they don’t know how much the repairs will cost. “We don’t have any way to go in there and get an evaluation of where it stands today, but we hope that to be the case soon,” Bates said. “Get the architect, get the engineer in there, and decide this is good, that’s bad, you’re going to need a dollar here or a million dollars there.”

